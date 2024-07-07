“There Was No Fire” by Leila Jackson

Leila Jackson

THERE WAS NO FIRE

this time or the next, no rules to ignore,

no chamber to load with one round and send

spinning, no knife pointing forward, no sirens

to duck, no people to swing at the head,

no eyes to make any more black than they’d

already been, there were no explosions at all,

no exit wounds to patch up the messiness for,

no lashes or hands that severed other hands.

Make no mistake, it was me. I ate the whole

thing. I splintered the wood. I grew teeth

to chew glass. I cleaned people’s clocks

’til they shone. My siblings said how’s it taste

and I called it a banquet and ate the dining table.

There was a kick from the belly, a learning

to run, an inhale of rain, a feast and the blindness

it made—but once I put it out, there was no fire.

In our defense, we were starving.

—from Poets Respond

__________

Leila Jackson: “For a few years now, I’ve been tracking major storms, and I was watching Beryl this week. I have family from the South and close friends from the Caribbean, so I’ve heard many firsthand stories about the devastation that Andrew, Katrina, Maria, etc. wrought on peoples’ homes and livelihoods. I wanted to personify a hurricane here because, unlike much of the other news we see, it’s completely out of human control (outside of the steps we can take to mitigate climate change).”

