“Ghazal for Grandmother” by Iris Cai

Iris Cai (age 15)

GHAZAL FOR GRANDMOTHER

My grandmother kept a suitcase, hard & rounded

like a deep pink shell. I used to finger its rounded

edges & compare them to her deft, valleyed hands.

Wind-chapped skin crinkled like crow’s feet, rounded

around eyes where her smile never reached. She grew

in the dried-out fields by the Yangtze, grains of rounded

rice panicles shriveled into shadows under her eyes &

trellised ribs. Three years, skin stretched over rounded

bone. My grandmother’s mother escaped the country

during the war. Her daughter, still a toddler, rounded

cheeks rubbed with dirt. Tucked in a bush, hidden

from soldiers. She learned to keep fear rounded

behind corners, choked into the packed-earth walls

of a household not her own. No one rubbed rounded

circles on her back once she woke from nightmares.

But when hurt is spread thin, sharp edges rounded

away by time, does memory fade? She has begun

to forget & cannot find words to describe rounded

edges slipping out of reach: the sunlit cream of her

living room walls & smiling family hung in rounded

wooden frames. America blurs into an ocean of ink,

tiding characters she can no longer write. Rounded

above these murky waves, all that she never knew

was family & forgiveness. The days have rounded

into full circles. My first memory is her, yet one day

she will forget the rounded syllables of my name.

—from 2024 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

Why do you like to write poetry? Iris Cai: “I like to write poetry because I’m in love with words, people, books, and things. I love English, which is not even my first language. Even now, I’m unacquainted with the feeling of these words on my tongue, but when I am writing poetry, I can create a syntax that is entirely my own. It’s a kind of empowerment: I can put a name to all the complex, confusing feelings I otherwise could never express. What comes out is small and pulsing and jagged with line breaks, but it is an ode to all the people who have made me, all the books that have sustained me, all the words I know and will never know. For me, poetry is the next closest thing to love.”

