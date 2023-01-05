“The Sister of Icarus” by Mary Ellen Redmond

THE SISTER OF ICARUS
At the craft store, two angel wings
reveal themselves under the sheer
shirt of the girl in front of me.
Clear indigo lines etched over both
shoulder blades and beyond, each feather
meticulously outlined. I remember her
apple-white skin, chestnut hair, the sound
of coins clinking and her slipping away
swinging her bag of purchases:
feathers, glitter, and glue.
—from Rattle #37, Summer 2012
__________
Mary Ellen Redmond: “I write poems to stay sane, saving thousands of dollars in therapy. I support this habit by teaching twelve-year-olds to read critically and write well, dot their i’s and cross their t’s. Along with two fat and happy cats, I live on Cape Cod, a glacial afterthought that juts into the Atlantic off the coast of Massachusetts.”