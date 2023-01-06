“The Closing List” by Stephen Cohen

Stephen Cohen

THE CLOSING LIST

turn the signs, close the blinds, lock the door

count the till, clean the grill, sweep and mop the floor

put all the receipts in a drawer

put the dry goods in a bin, put the wet goods in the walk-ins

clean the ovens and the countertops and the silver and the pans and pots

turn off the dishwashing machine after you get everything restaurant

clean prepare a statement for the bank, put the money in the safe

say goodnight to the help, thank you, you don’t need their help anymore

take off your restaurant clothes, move across the restaurant floor

there’s no restaurant here anymore

count the till, clean the grill, sweep and mop the floor

change the signs, shut the blinds, put a padlock on the door

there’s no restaurant here anymore, anymore, anymore

—from Rattle #78, Winter 2022

__________

Stephen Cohen: “I am a writer and a performing, recording, and visual artist. I write poetry because it is one of the best ways for us human beings to express our thoughts and feelings. ‘The Closing List’ directly addresses life in these historic times.” (web)

