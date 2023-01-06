“The Closing List” by Stephen Cohen

Stephen Cohen

THE CLOSING LIST

turn the signs, close the blinds, lock the door 
count the till, clean the grill, sweep and mop the floor 
put all the receipts in a drawer 
put the dry goods in a bin, put the wet goods in the walk-ins 
clean the ovens and the countertops and the silver and the pans and pots 
turn off the dishwashing machine after you get everything restaurant 
clean prepare a statement for the bank, put the money in the safe 
say goodnight to the help, thank you, you don’t need their help anymore 
take off your restaurant clothes, move across the restaurant floor 
there’s no restaurant here anymore 
count the till, clean the grill, sweep and mop the floor 
change the signs, shut the blinds, put a padlock on the door 
there’s no restaurant here anymore, anymore, anymore
 

from Rattle #78, Winter 2022

Stephen Cohen: “I am a writer and a performing, recording, and visual artist. I write poetry because it is one of the best ways for us human beings to express our thoughts and feelings. ‘The Closing List’ directly addresses life in these historic times.” (web)

