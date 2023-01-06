“The Closing List” by Stephen Cohen

THE CLOSING LIST
turn the signs, close the blinds, lock the door
count the till, clean the grill, sweep and mop the floor
put all the receipts in a drawer
put the dry goods in a bin, put the wet goods in the walk-ins
clean the ovens and the countertops and the silver and the pans and pots
turn off the dishwashing machine after you get everything restaurant
clean prepare a statement for the bank, put the money in the safe
say goodnight to the help, thank you, you don’t need their help anymore
take off your restaurant clothes, move across the restaurant floor
there’s no restaurant here anymore
count the till, clean the grill, sweep and mop the floor
change the signs, shut the blinds, put a padlock on the door
there’s no restaurant here anymore, anymore, anymore
—from Rattle #78, Winter 2022
__________
Stephen Cohen: “I am a writer and a performing, recording, and visual artist. I write poetry because it is one of the best ways for us human beings to express our thoughts and feelings. ‘The Closing List’ directly addresses life in these historic times.” (web)