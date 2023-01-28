“The Romance of Middle Age” by Mary Meriam

Mary Meriam

THE ROMANCE OF MIDDLE AGE

Now that I’m fifty, let me take my showers

at night, no light, eyes closed. And let me swim

in cover-ups. My skin’s tattooed with hours

and days and decades, head to foot, and slim

is just a faded photograph. It’s strange

how people look away who once would look.

I didn’t know I’d undergo this change

and be the unseen cover of a book

whose plot, though swift, just keeps on getting thicker.

One reaches for the pleasures of the mind

and heart to counteract the loss of quicker

knowledge. One feels old urgencies unwind,

although I still pluck chin hairs with a tweezer,

in case I might attract another geezer.

—from Rattle #32, Winter 2009

Tribute to the Sonnet

___________

Mary Meriam: “Since I am the voice of a violet crushed by soldiers’ boots, I write poems. Since I am the last living passenger out of a subway disaster, I write poems. Since I am a wet quark in a dry universe, I write poems. Since I am a lover’s dream of her love, I write poems.” (web)

249 SHARES Facebook Twitter