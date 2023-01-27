“Complete Facts about a Woman I Love Dearly” by Idman Omar

Idman Omar

COMPLETE FACTS ABOUT A WOMAN I LOVE DEARLY

At nine years old, a woman I love made tea as

men married her off to an eighteen-year-old gent.

At fourteen she moved in. Her husband’s two front teeth

were now red from fluoride, a personal collection of

precious gemstones, or a reminder of roses she was owed

each time he took a new wife. There were ten

in total, each woman a password unlocked with his

name; a hungry thinker, preoccupied with numerous mixed berry pies.

She was strong and built a family of nine

troubled children. Three slipped down the toilet even though

she clenched her mouth too. She had five siblings, same

mother and father, and six more from dad and second

best. She was fifty-three when her husband died,

alone and living in snow. As if uncertain of the

heat of affection anymore or like

a ghost kissed her brain,

she couldn’t remember any of the children for

—from Rattle #78, Winter 2022

__________

Idman Omar: “I wrote this poem thinking about all the Somali women from my grandmother’s generation whose lives were very different to mine. It’s about the sacrifices they make simply to survive, ending up perpetually nomads for their whole lives and following a life plan that they don’t map out for themselves at all. Ultimately, they live eternally for everyone but themselves.”

