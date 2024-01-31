“The Raft” by Erica Reid

Erica Reid

THE RAFT

I approach every poem I write

as if I’m going to save a life.

—Aaron Abeyta

It was no small feat to locate a phone book—but I did,

and Angela Winston from Oshkosh, Wisconsin,

I have chosen your name at random and I have come

to save your life. I recognize that it is a huge swing

on my part to assume that you need saving—but then

we are all drowning these days, are we not? Don’t you wake up

feeling you’ve reached your limit, that the worst must be past,

only to discover you’re at the top of a spiritual Guggenheim,

a cool, white spiral of descent still awaiting you? Or

perhaps you are bearing the betrayal better than I am,

the dark regime we’ve invented, the great American

miscarriage, the mockery this country makes of itself,

the arc bending away from justice. Maybe you have a friend

or sister to help you shoulder the burden of your complicity.

It is possible you are thriving in 2021, in which case

please write me a poem—but if not, Angela Winston,

if you’ll have me, I would like to write you a life raft—

if not to save you, at least to buoy you until a better poet

comes along. I inflate the raft with my breath, and it sounds

like this: ( hff ) No matter who you are, your very life

is rebellion, your love is a fist in the air. ( hff ) Your name

matters. It is right here in the White Pages, surrounded

by relatives and potential accomplices. ( hff ) You can begin

today, Angela, the work you could not bring yourself to do

yesterday. You have not missed your chance to pluck

the shrapnel from your heart; there is time yet to ( hff ) carry

the sign, or throw the brick, or fashion the song

from your fear, your hurt, your fury. And finally ( hff) , a secret

about this raft: that it is built for two. It carries me

as much as it carries you.

—from Rattle #82, Winter 2023

__________

Erica Reid: “Poetry and breath are intimately connected. Is it any great exaggeration to imagine a poem as a life raft, one we inflate with everything we have inside us?” (web)

