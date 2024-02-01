“The Fun” by Ruth Bavetta

Ruth Bavetta

THE FUN

was always where I wasn’t,

in the other room, behind the paisley curtains,

on the bigger Ferris wheel,

out in the backyard while I was washing cups.

It was always just before my Currie’s Mile Hi cone

or just after I left the party.

It was while I was leaning over the toilet,

throwing up a bad tuna sandwich

when my boyfriend went out alone and got drunk

with a girl he barely knew

and ended up fuzzy-diced into marrying her.

It was in the sixties, with love and pot

and rainbows over the radio,

while I was bricked under lawns and tricycles

and dirty sheets, scrambled with the eggs, broken

over and over and over again.

Now the sixty turnings belong, not to the century,

but to the mirror,

and I’m still here, waiting for amber earrings.

—from Rattle #4, Fall 1995

__________

Ruth Bavetta: “I was a visual artist for years, until I found I also wanted images that could be painted with words. I wanted to use words, as I used images, to help me make sense of my life. Now, I’ve become convinced that neither words nor images will suffice, because there is no sense-making. There is only what is and what has been. It’s enough to know I am human, separate and mortal, and that’s where I find my poems.” (web)

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter