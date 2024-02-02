“Haymaking” by Rimas Uzgiris

Rimas Uzgiris

HAYMAKING

Western Lithuania, 1993

The farmstead was tucked away like a child

in sheets of gently rolling Samogitian land:

tufts of deciduous trees, the occasional stand

of pine, long stretches of rape and rye rounded

by the odd dairy cow fertilizing the ground.

The man of the house watched TV, paralyzed.

Three women worked the fields. They took me

to harvest hay. We rode a cart pulled by a hag.

I was given a two-pronged wooden fork—

my “trident” to rule the waves—and struggled

to correctly lift and tuck the golden threads

onto the wooden loom.

That morning,

I had milked my first cow, trying not

to show fear at the feet of the abrupt heft

of the mammal, my senses overwhelmed

by the scents of her muscle-rippled hide,

by the dew-drenched grasses scumbled

with the wildflowers of exclamation

whose names I didn’t know, by the hot

white manna squirting into a dented

metal pail that pealed like a broken bell.

The girls—as stout as the storks patrolling

the fields, as focused, and as at home

(though they too would migrate: to college

over the horizon’s edge)—smiled at me

as at an omen of the good life to come

while they worked the harvest into shape,

sculpting their load, invisibly adept.

I was the plump anthropological specimen,

not they, visiting from far away, from a life

they only saw refracted through a screen.

My God, were they strong! I was to be

a drenched rag-doll pulled out of the sea

in the still cool morning by the time

we had loaded up, riding back on top

of the pile of hay, feeling like a Breughel

subject, completely out of place,

as if I had been sucked into the frame

straight from some cozy gallery couch.

The tufts of trees, they explained, were graves

of farmsteads from before the last war:

neighbors dispossessed of their land

and transported in cattle cars to make

what they could of love and death

in a New World of Siberian wastes.

The mother had taken the fresh milk

each day to the communist collective

in the valley below. The land was theirs

now, but she had to sell what they made:

milk, salt-pork, eggs, and fowl. Her husband

making the best of it in his wheelchair.

Baling the hay from our creaky ship

into its hollow, sun-slatted harbor,

learning how to take that devil’s fork

up and up and up until the loft

was covered in rough strands of gold,

I had had enough of anthropology by then,

and retired to a sunny mound to read

Mačernis’s poems about these parts:

the young poet himself blown up in a cart

like the one I rode, fleeing the oncoming

Red tide, trying to find the mysterious ferry

to the New World where my parents fled,

finding Charon smiling instead,

though no one knows which side

lobbed the shell onto his family’s

desperate ride.

The three came in

after several more rounds of hay

had been safely stowed away: thunder-clouds

gathered behind them like the omens of history.

They thanked me for the “unexpected

help.” I wanted to slink away to the city

and never come back. They meant it.

(I would swear they were genuinely

full of gratitude, that not a single smile

was snide, or false, or slow. I had a wife

already, so this was not for show.)

I walked down to their little pond

at night, undressed and took a swim.

Duckweed parted, mosquitos patrolled

the sky above. Stars poked like pinholes

through shadows of intermittent clouds.

It was calm, small and beautiful, and meant

nothing on its own. The city called,

but I took the phone off its hook

and drifted. I drifted away. I drifted here.

Rimas Uzgiris: “In the early summer of 1993, three years after Lithuania declared itself independent, thereby starting the disintegration of the USSR, I visited my then-girlfriend’s family in rural Samogitia (Žemaitija). I had never been to that region, had never heard their dialect spoken, had not ever worked on a farm, or even sat and talked with farmers. So it was quite the anthropological event for me, already feeling a bit lost and homesick after nine months in the country from which my parents once fled as refugees. I still remember that visit fondly, and finally, now living in the country again, I figured out a way to write about it. That way of life, the small, technologically simple farmstead, is dying out. So the elegy mixes here with a bit of comedy (directed at the author who felt himself quite out of place).”

