September 3, 2020

Kathleen McClung

THE PUBLIC DEFENDER FIRST APPROACHES THE BOX

My client’s just like you, except he’s not

got gum or ibuprofen in a purse.

His silence is his right. I’ll talk a lot

about the night in question, which was caught

on video. Your call: a blessing or a curse.

My client’s just like you, except he’s not

inclined to ruminate, to dwell on thoughts

of Trump and Pence; he’s clear which one is worse.

His silence is his right. I’ll talk a lot

about police departments, how they’re fraught

with graft, with hotheads prone to pull triggers.

My client’s just like you, except he’s not

received a fair shake from these guys. You ought

to walk inside his shoes, then write some verse.

His silence is his choice. I’ll talk a lot.

Some sentences may leave you cold—some, hot.

My job: to sow a field of doubts through words.

My client’s just like you. Except he’s not.

He’s silent. So are you. But me, I talk a lot.

—from A Juror Must Fold in on Herself

2020 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner

Kathleen McClung: “I have taught a variety of literature and writing classes at Skyline College as an adjunct professor for over twenty years. While this seniority gives me a wee bit of job security, I still struggle with all kinds of uncertainties, which may partly account for why I write mostly formal poetry. There is a tangible comfort in the challenge of crafting a sestina, pantoum, ghazal, or sonnet. I may not have adequate health insurance, but my iambs feel good.” (web)