“The Preakness” by John Colasacco

John Colasacco

THE PREAKNESS

Jesus wasn’t going to make it, Jim kept coughing and crying

on the floor next to the blue crib, the longest hair

on the backs of the girls—none of it came back, a moth came back,

in the noise it wasn’t possible, the garden

wouldn’t turn around and show its face, it wouldn’t open, yes the black

and white story lady music teacher tells about a phantom, I listened to it,

I found out you could die with your eyes open, I went with E.

and D. upstairs and we played die with your eyes open

in the room with the sandpaper door like doctors

flying, flying around, one having more sadness than the other, one listening

close, and I needed to blink, but I was dead, so I tried to squint and I saw

a knuckle in a black tree branch, I saw my uncle saying it’s diseased

I saw my marker drawing of a snake, a brontosaurus,

and a t-shirt, and

a glowing in the dark; one had her wrist

over my eyes saying yes

this happens, how it can happen, and whether

it actually happens we answered in part, we were starting

to improvise and the bathing suits

had lives of their own with water in them under water. There was the week

my uncle took both pairs of scissors away

and didn’t tell me where they were; I found out about the insides

of my eye, and what was in there; I didn’t want to do it, but

I wanted to do it, and I said so, but I shouldn’t have said so,

and I tried to draw the knuckle but it came out nothing,

I was mad, the basement was on a slant, we put gasoline

in a coffee can, we kept playing but I blinked, it was fine, I explained

again the point of the game, I forced

them, I had a little sale. Some pretzels

and a deck of cards, it’s not called a brontosaurus

anymore and then some daisies died in my hand

when I picked them for this picture, this blue one,

with Jim, in a wagon. The fruit trees

would sting you outside the woods would sting you.

I fell into a log full of hornets and died.

I fell into a plastic swimming pool and died.

I had to cough. I forced it. It was Tourette’s. I wasn’t born. My uncle

was following me like gasoline in a coffee can, rows of snakes moved

in the garden and I caught one and killed it and my shoe sunk halfway

down like a thought, the garden stung you,

the basement was on a slant.

I had my own hatchet. My uncle

had a hatchet. The moon came out, they tore the kneelers

out of St. Edward’s and chopped them up for money, we chopped

branches off the branches, we chopped stakes

for the vines to climb and ate all winter, some lighters died, the for sale sign

was gone, my uncle said Who you like in the Preakness, when we were Italian

and the girls knew what I knew, my eyes were going; I blinked

at Jim and he came back, we took out two pairs of scissors, I found

out about scissors and water, my uncle swung a bucket of water

over his head and said Centrifugal force.

—from Rattle #29, Summer 2008

__________

John Colasacco: “I want to thank my teachers Michael and Chris for helping me with this poem. It started as an exercise; I was basically listing as many distant memories as I could, especially memories that seemed mostly visual. While I was making the list I became aware of a frustration I have with my memory, and with list-making. After that the poem’s movement started to jive more closely with my frustration, and it seemed to become its own thing.”

