“Rare Architecture” by Matthew Olzmann

Matthew Olzmann

RARE ARCHITECTURE

An ordinary man hires a contractor to build

a new house. When it’s done, he rushes

to see it. But it’s not what he’s paid for,

there must be some mistake. The house

is shaped like a human head. Two eyes

instead of bay windows. A circular mouth

for a doorway. There’s even a small lantern,

like a nose-ring, set on the right nostril.

Furious, he calls the contractor. You godless

pig fucker, he yells, You whore of a human shell.

He files lawsuit after lawsuit. But the contractor

has nothing—his bank accounts hold

the emptiness of vacant lots, and his business,

which was merely failing before, has now officially

failed. So the man is stuck with this piece

of real estate. At first, he hates the head, hates

sleeping in its temporal lobe, hates eating

breakfast on a row of teeth. As stated before,

this is an ordinary man. His thoughts

are ordinary and his ambitions are sparse. Then,

in the middle of hating his ordinary life, a change.

People take pictures when he trims the ivy—

which looks oddly like facial hair—on the north

façade. Stoned teenagers road trip across

the country just to hang out on the front lawn.

National magazines run feature articles.

Suddenly, this man who was—just weeks ago—

utterly forgettable, is a minor celebrity.

He wants more. He imagines a vivid future.

So he calls the contractor to apologize. He wants

to suggest building a second house, perhaps one

shaped like the president or Elvis. But the line

is disconnected. No one’s there. Turns out,

the contractor has vanished—after the lawsuits,

his luck took a turn for the worse, then another,

then—nothing. He disappeared. So, there will

be only one house shaped like a head.

And after a couple months, the novelty wears off.

The man inside is old news. But night

after night, you can see him up there, sitting

behind the house’s left eyelid, both he

and the house just staring at the street.

What must the street look like to them?

Tonight, there’s so much fog, both the trees

and the sky are invisible. But every once

in a while, there’s a part in the mist, a rip

in the veil, an opening where the world looks—

for only a moment—different. Then

it’s hazy again, then it’s nothing at all.

—from Rattle #34, Winter 2010

__________

Matthew Olzmann: “I was writer-in-residence at a high school in Detroit. As is true at pretty much any high school, the kids felt—seemingly at all times—this incredible pressure to fit in, to be like the rest of their peers. Often this meant hiding, denying or simply not talking about the things that made them unique and interesting (being the smartest one in the class, being an accomplished ballet dancer, having a collection of antique table cloths, etc.). That’s where ‘Rare Architecture’ begins and ends—the urge to blend in with the rest of the neighborhood.” (web)

109 SHARES Facebook Twitter