July 16, 2019

Jack Coulehan

THE ORIGIN OF LIGHT

For a thousand years, the nature of light

was a source of debate, a question

that split the learned, who wondered if sight

originated as a beam coming in

from outside-the sun-or as a substance

generated inside, a stuff we shoot

out, to bathe the world and its occupants?

Curious. I never knew of this dispute

until a patient, about week before he died

of cancer, told me the story of Ali

al-Hasan, the curious man who tried

staring into the sun for as long as he

could take it. When the pain became too sharp

to stand, he understood, but it was dark.

—from Rattle #16, Winter 2001

__________

Jack Coulehan: “As an internist and medical professor, I didn’t know how to search for what was missing in life until poetry came along. And bam! There it was. When you take the time to really look and listen to the patients, it becomes obvious that there is a relationship between poetry and medicine, yet these two arts seem to be polar opposites in our society. Why is that? How can that be?”