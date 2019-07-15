July 15, 2019

Jenny Qi

MACHINE LEARNING

Woman is a machine

of suffering.

—Pablo Picasso

After considering the statements received from both parties,

the Panel found [Man’s] version of the events

to be more credible than that of [Woman].

He has consistently denied any guilt or wrongdoing

because he believes he has done nothing wrong,

and belief in privilege grants privilege absolutely.

Privilege is $34 million in payouts, career sabotage

by espionage, systemic fear—a presidential sum.

*

I told my father that the president

assaulted twenty women.

He said he’s never heard that (because of course

the Chinese news stations wouldn’t report it),

but the women are probably lying

because the president is rich and powerful,

and women will do anything for a bit of money.

**

The Panel believes based upon [Man’s] account

that [Man] had clear non-verbal consent,

that [Woman] indicated non-verbal consent.

The Panel believes the man’s account

of the woman’s actions, having learned

over centuries that Woman is capricious,

hysterical, seductive, shrewd, curious

like a black cat, guilty of original sin

and every sin, Pandora, Eve, witch

who dragged guileless Man

out of the warmth of womb

into a world of pain, built

a machine of suffering.

*

I splutter like a dying engine,

my broken Chinese fuming

from the pipes, insufficient

to express my outrage.

**

The Panel is a machine

that has been programmed

to believe the man’s story,

to believe in the man.

The algorithm tells it that Man has a future

whose brightness must be protected

from the wiles of Woman,

whom the Panel found to be well-spoken

and verbally skilled. Therefore, she could

have said no. Therefore, she would

have said no. There she goes again,

being outspoken, disobedient,

unfeminine. There she goes again,

trying to drag a good man down.

*

In Chinese, all I manage is how can you say that

when you have a daughter. How can you

have a daughter and still respect women so little.

I hate when men say they condemn

sexual violence as a father of daughters,

but how can you condone

sexual violence as a father of daughters.

Probability: If you have four daughters,

one daughter will be raped.

**

The Panel questioned her behavior

after the alleged assault. She continued

to exchange and initiate texts,

invite him to her apartment,

snuggle in bed together.

She continued to love this man

whom she had loved and trusted,

who was now a part of her life,

who had assaulted her.

She thought maybe she was wrong,

maybe she was overreacting,

maybe if she acted normal

she wouldn’t lose everything.

*

Later, sleepless with fury, I imagine

another conversation in which I ask my father,

Did you know that a man assaulted Mom

before she met you? That she loved him?

That she married you to escape

the shame of her violation.

**

The Panel believes

that [Woman’s] verbal expressions

could be considered moaning by [Man],

indicative of non-verbal consent.

A woman’s protests are no match

for a man’s insistence, a man’s influence,

a man’s brute strength. Think of Lupita,

who offered a massage so she could keep

standing, said nothing after, knowing that, too,

would be considered non-verbal consent.

*

I don’t tell my father I panic on the bus

when I realize I forgot my pepper spray;

I named her Hotrod; a man followed me

down a desolate street, and I escaped

into a bar, hid behind a stranger

until I saw him leave; another man

approached me at a bus stop insisting

I was a runaway, offered a mattress and weed,

wouldn’t leave until I lied I had a boyfriend—

he said I don’t believe you, but I’ll go

out of respect for him.

—from Rattle #63, Spring 2019

__________

Jenny Qi: “I wrote ‘Machine Learning’ in response to artist Catalina Ouyang’s invitation to create a ‘poetic translation’ of the final section of the Title IX report generated by her university’s disciplinary panel, which found her ex-partner ‘not responsible’ for raping her. When I read the report, I couldn’t help but note the reuse and refinement of victim-blaming language and see parallels between human/cultural learning and computer/machine learning. That association was learned, too, from my training as a scientist and years of living in tech-dominated San Francisco. Catalina’s request also happened to roughly coincide with the rise of the #MeToo movement and a renewed collective awareness and rage. As a woman in this world, I live always in that space between awareness and rage.” (web)