June 27, 2019

Ekphrastic Challenge, May 2019: Editor’s Choice

Image: “Desert Road” by Ellen McCarthy. “The Optimist” was written by Emily Sperber for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, May 2019, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

__________

Emily Sperber

THE OPTIMIST

He tried to make it better

by saying at least this

was the good kind of desert,

not the bad kind and I did not

bother asking him the difference.

He tried to make it better

by saying that at least I,

his wife, didn’t have to

give the long haul trucker

a handjob for a ride to the

towing company we didn’t

even know would be there

and I didn’t want to bring up the

fact that we were still walking

and the long haul trucker was

already down the road.

He tried to make it better

by saying that the clouds

looked like cotton candy—

blue & pink puffs close

enough for the taking—

so, in his youth, he obviously

didn’t take fistfuls of the sugar

in his mouth only to throw

up in the carnival’s trash

can, those blue & pink puffs

not so puffy at the bottom

of the garbage and while

I made this distinction

apparent to him, he rolled

his eyes and twisted his

feet, in one fluid motion,

in the direction of, hopefully,

a gas station because, he said,

like a ringing bell in our

marriage, he was only

trying to make it better.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

May 2019, Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “I just loved how vividly these two characters jumped out of the image and into life. It’s the precision of the details that work this magic—the carnival trash can, his full-body eye-roll. I also love that I can’t decide who to side with—neither of them, I suppose. Somehow I think they’ll make it out, though.”