June 26, 2019

John Philip Johnson

THE BOOK OF FLY

for Mike Allen

1:1

Feeding on the living is good,

but feeding on the dead is better.

1:2

Nestle your offspring in the rancid.

1:3

The air is heavy; let it work for you,

but fly only until you find beauty.

1:4

Shit is beautiful.

1:5

Rub your hands together before you eat.

1:6

If you land on the wrist that holds the swatter,

consider yourself lucky, not clever.

1:7

Remain humble, if you think of anything.

1:8

You only have a few days;

stay simple.

1:9

Breed when you are able.

2:1

And when you are licked

by the frog’s tongue,

or swallowed by a songbird,

or felled in a cloud of nerve gas

and lie twitching, unconcerned,

2:2

know that it is the honor of a fly,

it is its purpose,

to die.

—from Rattle #63, Spring 2019

John Philip Johnson: “I went to ReaderCon in 2011 to meet Mike Allen. He was the editor of Mythic Delirium, a magazine that, along with Goblin Fruit, had liberated me from the academic poetry tradition. I had learned to have fun with poetry, thanks to them, and I wanted to meet Mike and learn more. He gave a workshop on genre poetry in which he mentioned flipping perspectives. He made a stray comment about flies knowing their purpose was to die. I mulled that line over for years, and this came out one summer afternoon. I was sunning myself, in my wife’s garden. I had my notebook with me, as I usually do. There were flies around.” (web)