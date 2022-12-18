“The Night the Lights Went Out in Moore County, North Carolina” by A.E. Hines

A.E. Hines

THE NIGHT THE LIGHTS WENT OUT IN MOORE COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA

These must be dark times if you think

shooting up a substation and blacking out

the lights will shut-down a drag show.

Have you ever been to a drag show?

Yes, there will be singing. Even in the dark.

Unflappable queens black-belting Beyonce

and Madonna, hovering in the quivered

glow of bar top candles, silver beams

from a hundred mobile phones showering

them like bedazzled songbirds, lashes

glittering like wings and lifting them

from a thin nest of stars on the soft breeze

of applause and our waving dollar bills.

We’ve labored in the night long enough

to know how to fashion our own halos.

Make our own light. I doubt you’ve ever

dropped a copper penny to preserve

a vase of daises, or know a jigger of vodka

brings valentine roses back to their feet,

but know you’ll find no wilting flowers here,

just at the edge of the stage. With its green

stiffened spine, the boozy and voluptuous

tulip takes no bows. With outstretched petals

outlasting gravity and death, it refuses to bend.

—from Poets Respond

December 18, 2022

__________

A.E. Hines: “The recent domestic terrorist attack on two power substations in rural North Carolina, and its proximity to wide-spread messages of hate and intolerance surrounding a local drag performance, left thousands without power for days, and stoked fear among the local queer community—especially in the wake of the recent mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado. Of course, the show (picketed by fanatics) still went on in Southern Pines—even in the dark—as the drag artists calmly led attendees in a sing-a-long under the spotlights of their patrons’ iPhones. This reminded me of the lines by Bertolt Brecht: ‘In the dark times / will there also be singing? / Yes, there will also be singing. / About the dark times.’ And this became the spark for this poem.” (web)

