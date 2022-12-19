“Some Things I Never Told Anyone” by Cindy Veach

Cindy Veach

SOME THINGS I NEVER TOLD ANYONE

When I begged my parents

to let me go on the Mousetrap ride

I didn’t know

that at each and every hairpin turn

half my car would hang

for what seemed minutes in mid-air

before jerking right

or left then back

to a too short straight away

before the next turn

and the next

why did I tell them I loved it

on that holiday when my father

forgot the Nikon

its rolls and rolls of 35mm film

all our vacation photos

on the hook of a stall door

in a London men’s room

remembered

when we were in the Tube

hurtling toward Heathrow

he lost his temper yelled at us

why did I think it was my fault

I picked that coaster ride

to show my parents

that their pre-teen daughter

could go it alone

dizzy with shame

white-knuckled

I spotted them

far below on trusted ground

clung to their faces

why did I keep it to myself

when we stayed that night

at the highway motel

room doors open to the outdoors

and I was helping

carry our stuff board games piled

to my chin

and lost my way

picked the wrong door

pushed with my foot

and walked in

on a naked couple limbs entwined

the woman looked right at me

all those game boxes in my arms

Chutes and Ladders Candy Land Life

each sharp edge marking

the tender insides of my forearms

my father left us standing there in the London Tube

six kids my mother her massive canvas bag

of passports snacks tickets

she looked right at me

pulled the white sheet over their tangled legs

I could not turn away

I’d never seen my parents touch

I gripped that Mousetrap’s safety bar

he caught the next train back

to that stop that men’s room

the camera gone

I saw I saw I saw

they were grown ups

as beautiful as statues in museums

I still blame myself

—from Rattle #77, Fall 2022

__________

Cindy Veach: “I believe that memories choose us and not the other way around. This poem braids together three memories that refused to leave me alone. I felt intense guilt and shame about each one of these memories and, true to the poem’s title, never shared them with anyone.” (web)

