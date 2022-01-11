January 11, 2022

Zebulon Huset

THE MOON IS COVERED IN RABBITS AND TRASH

“This time it really is goodnight. There are still many questions I would like answers to, but I’m the rabbit that has seen the most stars. The Moon has prepared a long dream for me, I don’t know what it will be like—will I be a Mars explorer, or be sent back to Earth?”

—YUTU Moon Rover

For weeks we had an intriguing mystery:

a perfect cube popping over the horizon

of the moon. A moon hut, they called it,

they, not being nerds aka scientists, but

the cool kids publishing their words on

websites world-round. And we all knew

it was click-bait. It was wishful thinking,

not even propaganda like a waving flag

where there’s no wind (but there actually

is the reverberations of a pole jostled as it

was propped up by a man in a bulky suit).

We knew, knew it was just a rock (spoiler—

it was), but that didn’t stop us from clicking

and providing sweet, sweet ad revenue

(and, our personal browsing history via

cookies embedded in our computers).

Our super secret spy on the moon was

YUTU-2, younger brother of the original

‘Jade Rabbit’ rover YUTU—social media

sensation and part-time Chinese moon rover

that enthralled us with its cute messages

which were totally not just an advertising

agency putting an adorable face on its

usually bland scientific announcements

until we were unknowingly hooked and

then heartbroken when it finally faltered

and we marveled as the star-gazing bunny

gave us a tear-filled goodbye. Its successor

spied the ‘hut’ and again enthralled us all.

Now, no one posited it was one of the six

lunar modules NASA landed or crashed

and left on the moon’s surface, those

monuments (trash) were well-plotted,

and in some cases, surrounded by bags

of frozen urine and feces and packaging

too costly to retrieve from the moon.

Not to mention all of the machinery that

died or was abandoned like the aforementioned

Jade Rabbit. So when the Second Jade Rabbit

slow-rolled its way closer to the ‘hut’ it was,

surprise, surprise) a rock. Oblong, not quite round,

and not even enormous, just big enough to blip

the lip of a crater enough for the low resolution

camera to pixelate it. It was also dubbed Jade Rabbit

because, why not. We have enough unnamed rocks.

—from Poets Respond

January 11, 2022

__________

Zebulon Huset: “I’ve long been taken with the story of the original Jade Rabbit Rover, so when the new one found a ‘hut’ which turned out to be a rock that they named Jade Rabbit as well, I had a hard time not writing a poem about the rabbits on the moon.” (web)

