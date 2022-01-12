January 12, 2022

Six Haiku by Roberta BearyPosted by

Roberta Beary

SIX HAIKU

 

broken vein
of a heart-shaped leaf 
memorial bench
 
 
 
across the great divide heron and i
 
 
 
hospital lab
an unknown cluster
of paper cranes
 
 
 
monsoon over
moss covers mother’s 
maiden name
 
 
 
season of light
the soldier hands me
a folded flag
 
 
 
bedtime cocoa 
i unfriend the ghost
of christmas past

from Rattle #74, Winter 2021

__________

Roberta Beary: “I live in the west of Ireland where I am the longtime haibun editor for Modern Haiku. I recently collaborated on ‘One Breath: Reluctant Engagement Project,’ which pairs my haiku with artwork by families of people with disabilities.” (web)

