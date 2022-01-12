January 12, 2022

SIX HAIKU
broken vein
of a heart-shaped leaf
memorial bench
across the great divide heron and i
hospital lab
an unknown cluster
of paper cranes
monsoon over
moss covers mother’s
maiden name
season of light
the soldier hands me
a folded flag
bedtime cocoa
i unfriend the ghost
of christmas past
—from Rattle #74, Winter 2021
__________
Roberta Beary: “I live in the west of Ireland where I am the longtime haibun editor for Modern Haiku. I recently collaborated on ‘One Breath: Reluctant Engagement Project,’ which pairs my haiku with artwork by families of people with disabilities.” (web)