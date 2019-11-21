November 21, 2019

Ekphrastic Challenge, October 2019: Artist’s Choice

Image: “Brainyo” by Dana St. Mary. “The Metamorphosis of Gregor Samsa and My Grandpa” was written by Jaime Mera for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, October 2019, and selected as the Artist’s Choice.

[download: PDF / JPG]

__________

Jaime Mera

THE METAMORPHOSIS OF GREGOR SAMSA AND MY GRANDPA

Kafka, what were Gregor Samsa’s

unruhigen Träumen—

restless dreams?

I’ve dreamed of two, tiny snakes

with skin

shimmering silver

like a sardine.

Flying out of an oak,

they wrap around my wrists.

In another, I’ve dreamed

of my grandpa

whose torso split in two;

insides pink like a spiral ham.

Dreams dissolve

like a copy

of a copy of a copy.

Kafka, what were Gregor’s restless memories?

I remember my grandpa,

who died nine years ago,

carving the Christmas ham,

saying to my mom,

“You’re a nothing.”

He mistook

my sandalwood mala beads

for a subhar

and asked me if I enjoyed

killing people.

His brain processed information

like colors defying the color wheel—

red and blue makes green.

Last night, I dreamed

I was on an airplane with my cousin.

I no longer knew

his name

and I hid under the seat.

I awoke as myself.

Kafka, please transform me

into an ungeheures Ungeziefer—

tremendous vermin.

As Gregor awakes

from his restless dreams

he knows

yellow and blue makes green.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

October 2019, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, Dana St. Mary: “This is a near perfect poem. I can read it multiple times and get more each time. Kafka helped form me as a young reader, so this poem spoke to me especially. It is simply horrific in the finest way. A good reflection of the madness in my picture.”