“The Junco and the Boy” by Chris Anderson

Chris Anderson

THE JUNCO AND THE BOY

Over the weekend I shot a bird. A deranged, obsessive junco

that had been banging against our window for weeks, fluttering

in and up again and again, hundreds of times a day, enraged

by its own reflection. You can’t reason with a bird, and this one

we couldn’t scare away, with flags or foil or glittering strips.

Nothing worked. After a while even Barb wanted me to kill it.

We woke up Saturday at five when it started hurling itself

at us again, for another day, and she said get a gun. So I went

to a friend of mine, our lawyer, a Republican, and he loaned me

a rifle, patiently demonstrating how to load the birdshot

and find the target, and I spent the afternoon stalking through

my own backyard, firing and missing, firing and missing.

It’s been forty years since I shot a gun—at scout camp

one summer, at the lake, when I got my shooting merit badge.

We were the sort of parents who never even let our kids

have toy guns, who wouldn’t let them make sticks into guns,

even though in the end our oldest son became a soldier

and went to Iraq and is on his way there now a second time,

an expert with an M-16 and a 50-caliber machine gun

they call the “saw.” My son. I’d never even been on

an army base until we went to Fort Benning to watch him

graduate from infantry training. We sat in the bleachers

like at a football game, and the loudspeakers started blaring

“Bad to the Bone,” and then these soldiers came out

of the woods firing blanks at the crowd through an orange

and yellow smoke screen. I was kind of impressed at first,

I have to admit, though Barb just wept. What bothered me

was that we couldn’t tell where he was in all the blocks

of marching soldiers, later, on the parade ground, all of them

sheared and pressed and squared, all of them the same. It was

the knob on the back of his head that gave him away, and

even then it was like he was older somehow, older and younger

at the same time, and in a kind of time warp, too. It was like

we were all somehow trapped inside a World War II movie.

Pearl Harbor had been bombed and we were striking back.

I couldn’t shake this feeling. When I finally hit the junco,

on something like my fifteenth try, I think—he had flown into

a magnolia, next to the deck, and maybe it was luck or maybe

I was getting the hang of it again, but I squeezed the trigger

and the rifle fired, and the bird twitched, then dropped,

straight down, into the backyard—when I finally hit it

I didn’t feel guilty exactly. I’m not sure what I felt. I know

I wanted to get rid of that bird. I know how frustrated I was

with the fluttering and the banging. I know how embarrassed

I’d been all afternoon, firing and missing, firing and missing.

Later I drove our four-year-old grandson into town, to the store.

I haven’t done this in a long time either. He’s our stepgrandson.

The woman John married before he left this weekend

has two little boys. So we have these new, instant grandsons

and I’m still adjusting. But it was good to know that I could

do this still. Strap a little boy into a car seat. Talk to him

on the way, looking into the rearview mirror. Bribe him

and pace him and manage him through the aisles of the store

as we got our cereal and butter and bread. All the way home,

driving through the fields, I had this feeling that the Honda

hardly weighed a thing, it was light as a feather, and so was

that little boy. His small, brown knees. His skinny,

brown arms. Everything was hollow. Everything was light.

I thought, when we get back home and I reach in to get him,

he’ll be no trouble at all. I’ll be able to lift him with one hand.

—from Rattle #34, Winter 2010

Chris Anderson: “Recently my experience as a Catholic deacon has led me to think about what it would be like to write poems not just for other poets but also for people I serve in my parish—poems that are as good as they can be as poems but that are also open and accessible to everyone. Then I had the experience of shooting the bird and I realized, this was my chance. My effort was to describe the experience as fully and clearly as possible. To tell the story. To make all the leaps clear—yet without getting too preachy or explicit either. To write a poem for the parish that also worked as a poem, as craft.” (web)

