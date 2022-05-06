“An Alternate Universe Where Safety Is Something I Get to Keep” by Raquel Franco

Raquel Franco

AN ALTERNATE UNIVERSE WHERE SAFETY IS SOMETHING I GET TO KEEP

The boy does not grab my ass

with shark teeth hands as I walk to class.

I am in second grade. Just a girl,

untouched. He waves, offers a smile and

fear does not hug the roof of my mouth.

I get to keep safety in the pocket of my cardigan.

In social studies I do not get called

into the counselor’s office where eyes

bore into me a guilty verdict. He does not tell me

I have to go home, have to change my shirt. My body is

not deemed inappropriate. I am not banned for

the space my chest takes up.

Standing in his unlit kitchen he does not

ignore my lips when they say,

“I don’t want to do this.” When I pull his trespassing hand

out of my jeans he does not force it back down. He does not prefer

my silence over the crowd of his own voice. He tells me

I am remarkable, offers to drive me home, opens the

passenger door with gentle palms, kisses me

on the front porch. When he leaves, I climb into

bed with safety and I dream of beautiful things.

I sit on a barstool snug in a little black dress

and it does not mean consent. Men do not offer

me mock drinks of hope with the intention

of taking what I did not offer. I keep my confidence

and shame does not get an invitation. I am safe.

I am on the phone with a publisher who makes corrupt

promises to poets. My wrists excited and eager as I grip the phone

like a prayer. He does not use my ear as a place

to build his ego, does not take advantage

of my wanting dreams, does not send the dick pic.

We only discuss my art, and I am safe.

My boss does not take my arm and pull me

into the stock room closet sick with palpable danger.

He does not look at me with

counterfeit eyes of sincerity and tell me

I’d be so much prettier if I lost some weight. Instead

the only line he crosses is the one on the way

to my desk to tell me he’s impressed by my hard work.

At a party on campus where the air is thick with thirst

and wild lust, my friend, Andrew, does not leave me.

After the beers and shots of Fireball have coaxed

my limbs to soften, he holds my hand, calls me

a cab. I do not pass out in an empty guest room

and wake up to a bed with strange and hungry hands.

Here I do not have to stitch the word mine

across my neck, forget the aftertaste of

anxiety from the pepper spray pressed

in my small palm. My teeth release the grip

of my pink tongue. Here my voice carries

bite. Women no longer drink rainwater from

wine glasses served by trespassing hands. Safety hangs

like traffic lights where men no longer see green

when they look at you. Men take the time to learn

the language of a woman, offer up worship, jars for our tears,

a soft place to land if you need it. Here we are not

hanging apples. We are the trunk. We wear red lips

and it is not an alarm for promiscuity. We are given space

to take up, an untamed kingdom of girls.

We are safe here. We get to keep our safety.

—from Rattle #75, Spring 2022

Raquel Franco: “I wish I truly knew what this alternate universe looked like or felt like, a world where women were not objectified and made to feel small. I don’t think men realize that even the smallest of acts can shrink us. I hope this piece sheds a light on the world we are in and maybe how it can change.” (web)

