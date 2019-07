Peycho Kanev

THE HOPE

It was something like a whispered signing

directed at you

A love letter from the wind—

In this world there are people who are so lonely that

each hand reaching out to them is like a candle in

a dark cave.

—from Rattle #63, Spring 2019

__________

Peycho Kanev: “I like to write poems; I listen to classical music in the dark and think about the unthinkable.” (web)