Aaron Poochigian

THE COUNTDOWN

10, 9, 8, 7, 6 …

so many things are tough to fix—

love-lives and people, politics.

Me? On the threshold of the year to come

I hope to lose at last

the sad reluctance of my past,

like a grasshopper shedding his exuvium.

5, 4, 3, 2, 1 …

now, with the old year nearly done,

my molting labor has begun:

I swear harder than I have ever sworn

that I will live all-out

and all-in and to Hell with doubt.

You hear me, everyone? I am a man reborn.

—from Poets Respond

January 1, 2019

__________

Aaron Poochigian: “Here is a New Year’s poem that performs the transition from 2018 to 2019.” (web)