December 31, 2018

Taylor Mali

THE FATHER SPEAKING THROUGH MY SON

for A.M.

My toddler son looks up at me and says,

as I have many times to him, You are my son!

His palm pressed against his chest to show

his sincerity—again, I guess, just like me.

No, you are my son, I say as I scoop him up

and lay him gently on his bed. He frowns,

and something in how he cocks his head says

he’s thinking, But that’s exactly what I said!

I give him a kiss and consider, while turning out

the light, how he might be right and his words true.

As if by some magic, at least for tonight,

the father speaking through my son is you.

—from Rattle #61, Fall 2018

__________

Taylor Mali: “This poem comes from the manuscript of my forthcoming book, which is filled with poems about becoming a father relatively late in life—I was almost 50 when my son was born—as well as poems about my own dad who has been gone for almost 30 years. Occasionally my father and son appear in the same poem, as they do in this one.” (web)