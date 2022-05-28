“The Company Provides a Free Lunch on the Day it Lays Off 250 Employees” by Richard Vargas

Richard Vargas

THE COMPANY PROVIDES A FREE LUNCH ON THE DAY IT LAYS OFF 250 EMPLOYEES

we turn off our computers at noon

carry a box with our personal items

framed family pics and employee

of the month coffee mugs

small potted plants and clock radios

we are led down the hallway

with its antiseptic floors and off-white

walls to the free lunch

they are providing before we

are shown the door one last time

some hold on to their boxes as

if they are naked and are

trying to hide their genitals

we march by the HR table

in order to pick up our severance

we must sign release papers that

prevent us from telling

others what was done to us

how it made us feel

to be blackmailed

into silence

we stand in line

we are given

one rib

one piece

of chicken

a small plastic

container of

cole slaw

one-third of

a cob of corn

a tab of butter substitute

wrapped in foil

packages of salt

and pepper (one each)

BBQ sauce also in

a small plastic cup

a roll

a cookie

one white plastic fork

and knife

a crisp neatly folded

white paper napkin

one can of soda

(off brand)

—from Rattle #37, Summer 2012

Richard Vargas: “At the age of 57, I am once again looking for a fulltime, paying job. And for the first time, I know what it feels like to wonder if anyone will ever hire me again. All the feel-good stats that keep popping up are bullshit. Poetry is my life jacket.” (web)

