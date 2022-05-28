“The Company Provides a Free Lunch on the Day it Lays Off 250 Employees” by Richard Vargas

THE COMPANY PROVIDES A FREE LUNCH ON THE DAY IT LAYS OFF 250 EMPLOYEES
we turn off our computers at noon
carry a box with our personal items
framed family pics and employee
of the month coffee mugs
small potted plants and clock radios
we are led down the hallway
with its antiseptic floors and off-white
walls to the free lunch
they are providing before we
are shown the door one last time
some hold on to their boxes as
if they are naked and are
trying to hide their genitals
we march by the HR table
in order to pick up our severance
we must sign release papers that
prevent us from telling
others what was done to us
how it made us feel
to be blackmailed
into silence
we stand in line
we are given
one rib
one piece
of chicken
a small plastic
container of
cole slaw
one-third of
a cob of corn
a tab of butter substitute
wrapped in foil
packages of salt
and pepper (one each)
BBQ sauce also in
a small plastic cup
a roll
a cookie
one white plastic fork
and knife
a crisp neatly folded
white paper napkin
one can of soda
(off brand)
—from Rattle #37, Summer 2012
__________
Richard Vargas: “At the age of 57, I am once again looking for a fulltime, paying job. And for the first time, I know what it feels like to wonder if anyone will ever hire me again. All the feel-good stats that keep popping up are bullshit. Poetry is my life jacket.” (web)