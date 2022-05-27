“Offering” by Asa West

Asa West: “In March, we received word at my job that children’s librarians were being classified as childcare workers in order to get us Covid vaccines. I spent days refreshing the Los Angeles County vaccine website, looking for openings at Mega-PODS and clinics, but librarians weren’t given the special codes that schoolteachers were, so I couldn’t find anything. Then I saw that Kaiser Permanente had changed its language from ‘teachers with codes only’ to ‘teachers with codes prioritized,’ and, heart pounding, I snapped up an appointment. I felt like a fraud and I was sure I’d be turned away until the moment the needle went in my arm. In my nine years as a librarian, I’ve found the library world to be a site of many such scenes of poetic surreality and quiet drama.” (web)