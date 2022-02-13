Jayne Marek

THE BOY IN THE WELL

Now the dead boy signifies there is no

grammar of hope anymore, the map’s split

open one hundred feet deep to where the slow

dark film unreeled for the child. Heavy,

the rescuers dug down to their own great

alienation—so deep, they knew they were

ships sinking, shifting in gravel that whispered

like lessening breaths, to learn at the end

that, no, never again would the father

hold up a kite to show the boy whose eyes

loved Moroccan sky, blue as his own veins.

Now the sun fire eats the village of grief.

Now the mother wants only to retrace

her steps to the morning four days past,

the father cannot bear to look at his land,

his heritage that swallowed the boy. The

parents are breaking, the cows and donkeys

agog, even the curious slinking jackals

sense the void that answers the parents

who call and call, without words, his name.

—from Poets Respond

February 13, 2022

__________

Jayne Marek: “Like millions of people worldwide, I was captured by the saga of the attempted rescue of a seven-year-old from an earthen well in Morocco, and sensed the community’s intense hope and torment.” (web)

18 SHARES Facebook Twitter