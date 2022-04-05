“The Action Star Unscripted” by Jocko Benoit

Jocko Benoit

THE ACTION STAR UNSCRIPTED

for Bruce Willis

You might think all that is left

for the action star with aphasia

is the syntax of car crashes, punctuated

by explosions. In his movies, he crossed

cities, countries, space and time,

but the gaps between letters are now

terrifyingly vast. People mistake

his stoic silences for anxious pauses.

But he can read his family by how

they move and how far away/close they are.

He can read the front pages of newspapers

which are mostly ads with pictures.

He can turn down the volume

of the world and translate eyebrows

into their pleas and diatribes minus

the lies words sell themselves into

just to be heard. He can apprehend

a skyline filled with aspirational,

virile buildings corseted with walls.

He is not a mirror fogger. He knows

philosophers’ language has been shaped

by their lovers. Where he had quips,

his eyes and hands reach out. He spends

a little more time watching murmurations

of starlings—those seemingly unscripted

split-second shapes he is sure

are telling him something.

—from Poets Respond

April 5, 2022

__________

Jocko Benoit: “I’ve been a fan of Bruce Willis ever since his Moonlighting days. For a guy people say is a star but not an actor, he has managed to be in several very good movies. Rather than take a downbeat view of his aphasia diagnosis, I wanted to imagine a near future where he would discover all the other ‘languages’ that he can still comprehend.” (web)

16 SHARES Facebook Twitter