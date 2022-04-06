“What I Remember About That Dress” by Norma Bernstock

Norma Bernstock

WHAT I REMEMBER ABOUT THAT DRESS

When a cousin asked me to be her bridesmaid,

I shopped for my dress at Bergdorf’s on Fifth Avenue

because Ronni said, Do it for a goof ,

her favorite expression that summer.

We mostly shopped in stores like Alexander’s

and Klein’s as our immigrant parents did.

That summer Ronni and I worked as office temps

earning money for that year’s college fees.

Lunchtimes we’d browse the high-end shops

and fantasize a life that matched.

We put on airs inviting the perfumed

and proper sales ladies to wait on us.

A dark pink A-line dress caught my eye.

Unlined and cotton, affordable mother agreed

when I called from the payphone booth.

Three weeks later, on a rainy weekday,

we arranged to meet for the fitting.

As I scanned the first floor displays,

I spotted my mother by the UP escalator in her galoshes,

the knot of her plastic rain scarf pushing against her chin,

a thermos peeking out of a cloth shopping bag.

Another daughter would have greeted her with a smile,

thanked her for leaving work early,

not corrected her mispronounced English.

Another daughter would have bought a dress closer to home.

—from Rattle #75, Spring 2022

Tribute to Librarians

__________

Norma Bernstock: “I became a school librarian after teaching middle school for eight years and mostly loved those days when I would take my students to the library and get them excited about all the new books. I worked in various school libraries for 26 years of my 34-year career in public education and knew it was time to switch careers when I’d make the students wait in the hall until I sat at my computer and typed in the poem I’d been composing in my head on the way to school!”

