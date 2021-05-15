May 15, 2021

Steve Conway

THAT SONG ABOUT ASTRO MAN FLYIN HIGHER THAN THAT OLE SUPERMAN

inspired many a sixties & seventies freak

to be a rip roaring high flyer w.no cape

ah yeah you gave em wings

the generation that flew higher than birds w.out feathers

floating on the freest wind a guitar string could cut

into the diamond mine of a human being

so far into psychedelic sky you were

to many people w.in earshot of your songs

the greatest mother pluckin finger pickin genius

whoever evolved from the primordial ooze of the blues

a warrior w.a whammy bar & wah wah pedal

who put a fresh twist on an old anthem for a generation

determined to change the world by marching

for peace attempting to correct injustice a powerful statement

the rockets red glare & bombs bursting thru your fender

heads & marshall amps stacked up over that ocean

of mud & trash left behind causing me to think

it may have been an omen in retrospect it

brings my heart floating up into my throat

choking on a sea of forgotten teardrops

it makes my lips quiver & eyes glaze over filling

everyone w.pride when they hear that

loose rendition of purple haze leading

into that frances scott key song that played

for over one hundred yrs. before it

cut into the very soul of america

—from Rattle #15, Summer 2001

__________

Steve Conway: “Originally from Rhode Island, I’ve ridden my motorcycle all over the U.S. and Canada. I enjoy being at one with nature.”