May 14, 2021

Palma McKeown

HOW IT STARTED

Miss Barratt would thwack your palm

with her two-tongued leather tawse

for asking to borrow a pencil,

make you stand in a dark cupboard

for one hour for being one minute late,

rap you over the knuckles with a ruler

for getting your sums wrong.

My school satchel lay under my desk,

if I touched it with the tip of my toe I’d be safe (not yet)

if I touched it with the tip of my toe I’d be safe.

Not yet.

—from Rattle #71, Spring 2021

Tribute to Neurodiversity

