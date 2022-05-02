“Swimmers in the Caribbean” by Christine Degenaars

Christine Degenaars

SWIMMERS IN THE CARIBBEAN

after Susan Mitchell

At a Starbucks

on Union Avenue, it rains

and a stranger closes his eyes

over me. I’d like to blame

him for this, how much

I am like a window now—

it was a cab ride,

those early years. We drove

to Central Park, you pressed

a piece of cloth to a cut

on my heel, remember? Like oil,

it shined in the car light.

Come with me

to Trinidad and Tobago

you said. Your wife,

your girls gone. Port of Spain,

the air salted with spring—there

you said the lime goes on

forever. I saw us—

beach hat and folding chairs,

watch the ocean tag the shore,

retreat. Ships in the bay

bobbing like bucking horses,

towels the color of sunset.

You said at night we’d sit

flushed with rum and cheap wine,

side by side on the balcony,

looking out—darkness

like the hem of a sheer skirt.

You in white

linen and well into forty.

My mother warned me:

never love a man

you can’t understand.

Your teeth were a fence

painted between

your lips. I shouldn’t

have believed you.

Sometimes still, sometimes—

love is a dark pool

at the bottom of a dark well, or

something else: refuse

and rain water

which take me back home.

What I say, I say without

mercy and what you said,

listen to me—

they were not songs.

—from Rattle #75, Spring 2022

Christine Degenaars: “Violist and composer Kurt Rohde once said to me that all language is metaphor. It looks to obtain a shared understanding, a meeting of internal worlds, but it never quite gets there. To me, poetry is the closest we can get to crossing the divide between symbol and actual. In some ways, I write because I can’t not write and because bridging this gap—understanding and being understood—seems to me like the most important work we can do.” (web)

