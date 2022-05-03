“Twenty Photos from Police Records of His Last Night Alive” by Susan Vespoli

Susan Vespoli

TWENTY PHOTOS FROM POLICE RECORDS OF HIS LAST NIGHT ALIVE

The criminalization of homelessness makes

the struggle to survive on the streets even

more difficult.

—National Coalition for the Homeless

The sadness lands at night,

a heavy bird standing

above your ribs, the weight

of its body dropping

down through its legs

and into your core

making it hard to breathe.

Sadness leans against the interior

of a tunnel along an underpass

you suddenly recognize

as the I-17 at Thunderbird

only a couple miles

from your house:

a black backpack with orange straps

a knit blanket Big Gulp cups

a cardboard box and a pink plastic crate,

graffiti that has sprayed the cement into a cloud.

Photos 15, 16, & 17 your son’s face,

the 18th his back,

head hung to chest

in resignation, a hoodie,

wrists clasped in handcuffs,

his left palm and fingers

circling his right thumb

like his hands are comforting each other.

Walk off the sadness. Spot

a hawk perched on your rooftop

AC unit, where a little bird dives and screams

at the hawk who just sits there

like patriarchy, like an American eagle,

possibly the one on a dollar bill

until it squawks once,

then lifts into the air

the small bird in its talons.

—from Poets Respond

May 3, 2022

__________

Susan Vespoli: “This past week, I received photos and body-cam video from police records of my son Adam’s last night on the planet before he was shot by a police officer. Adam and three other homeless individuals, one in a wheelchair, one leaning on a cane, were charged with a misdemeanor for ‘obstructing streets or public areas.’ Because my son questioned the police’s right to arrest them for sleeping, he was thrown to the ground, charged with ‘resisting arrest’ and hauled into jail for the night. The next day, he was shot. I am writing to give a voice to all the human beings who sleep without homes and who are treated this way.” (web)

