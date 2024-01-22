“Surrender” by Rachel Mallalieu

Rachel Mallalieu

SURRENDER

Patients crowd my dreams

demanding to be seen

and saved.

When I work, they clog

the waiting room and die

in hallways.

At the beginning of the pandemic,

we began observing a moment

of silence each time someone died.

I usually placed my hand

upon their shoulders

and thought this was a life .

Last week, when a woman’s heart

stopped outside of CAT scan,

a nurse straddled

the gurney and started pumping

her chest. It didn’t work.

Well shit , the nurse said,

now I’m all sweaty.

No one stopped or bowed

their head.

Today, in the winter woods,

only the deer’s split

tracks mar the mud-strewn path.

The trees sway with the knife-

edged wind and creak

like rusted hinges.

Around the bend, two swans

paddle in a January pond.

The dog gallops ahead—

where the boulder bears a coat

of moss—his tail a white flag

waving surrender.

—from Rattle #82, Winter 2023

__________

Rachel Mallalieu: “As an emergency physician, I am forever hoping for things to go back to ‘the way they were.’ The pandemic, however, exposed and exacerbated longstanding issues such as emergency room boarding and the lack of a medical safety net for many. Now we are also severely understaffed. Many days, we do not have the nurses and techs needed to safely staff an ER. Medical staff is burning out at alarming rates and patients are suffering. I don’t know the answer, but something has to give.” (web)

