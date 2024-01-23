“Confluence of Rivers and Mouths” by Laren McClung

Laren McClung

CONFLUENCE OF RIVERS AND MOUTHS

Today I saw a woman on Spring Street

with two black spaniels. She was crouching

and whispering to them. The dogs

took turns licking the woman on the mouth.

This woman’s mouth was its own world.

There are many worlds. We can enter them.

I read that Frydek-Mistek is a natural gate

into the mountains. One river empties

into the mouth of another. I imagine you

singing your nightingale song back

in D.C. I forget little things. This is a way

of surviving. I make imprints in the snow

in my dreams aggressively, practice

my blues-scales, collapse bridges,

converse with my grandmother, walk

into the water and keep walking.

I don’t know how surviving things can

better me, but I have many secrets.

And secrets, I’m learning, are like sheets,

or a shroud wrapped so tight it seems

impossible to find the opening to get out.

—from Rattle #32, Winter 2009

Laren McClung: “Lately I’ve been reading the poetry of Anna Akhmatova. She was part of a movement called Acmeism, which formed as a reaction against symbolism. The movement was concerned with poetry that moves through the use of association. Association opens ways between worlds, like the intersection of consciousness and subconsciousness, how one sound or image or thought conjures another entirely unrelated, like montage, like dreaming.”

