“Supermoon” by Abby E. Murray

Abby E. Murray

SUPERMOON

It doesn’t arrive so much as continue

to exist, this blue supermoon

exactly who she was just days before.

When she’s this bright though, I tell my daughter,

and this close, we give her another name, that’s all.

I want to add that human kindness

is like this: never really changing,

never gone. This week, she asked me

if it was worth it, growing up in a cruel world—

that’s the name she gave it, the name it earned. Cruel.

So we sat outside at night to wait

for something spectacular to prove itself.

We craned our necks like tourists in a cathedral,

expecting to see the tidy, timely face of God,

and all we got was a persuasion of clouds

so thick and cold we had to guess

where the moon might be glowing.

We had to point where the gloom was thinnest

and say there! as if it was only as extraordinary

as it was out of sight—for us, for now—

but it was happening, it was true,

for thousands of years in a row.