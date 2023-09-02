“An Autocorrect Poem” by Fae Merritt

AN AUTOCORRECT POEM
Cats are coming
Dogs are not very friendly
Monkeys created a new life
Koalas have a lot of explaining to do
Pandas need help from your parents
Foxes have been doing the wrong thing
And bats are in the same house as you
—from 2023 Rattle Young Poets Anthology
Why do you like to write poetry?
Fae Merritt: “I like writing because it’s fun to make up stories and write about your ideas. It can be not real in the world but it becomes real when you write it.”