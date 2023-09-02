“An Autocorrect Poem” by Fae Merritt

Fae Merritt (age 9)

AN AUTOCORRECT POEM

Cats are coming

Dogs are not very friendly

Monkeys created a new life

Koalas have a lot of explaining to do

Pandas need help from your parents

Foxes have been doing the wrong thing

And bats are in the same house as you

BATS ARE IN THE SAME HOUSE AS YOU

—from 2023 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Fae Merritt: “I like writing because it’s fun to make up stories and write about your ideas. It can be not real in the world but it becomes real when you write it.”

