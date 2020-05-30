David Kirby

STUDY ELECTRICITY, ETC.

Third item on Jay Gatsby’s self-improvement schedule after “Rise from bed” and “Dumbbell exercise and wall scaling.”

You did that already—not electricity,

but the et cetera part. Et cetera means

“and the rest,” and you’ve mastered that.

You work from home, as we do these days,

but you put on a nice top and a dab of makeup

and combed your hair. When the children

need help with their homework, you make

time, and when your husband says he wants

to give them two more math problems

and some vocabulary, you say fine. The four

of you have lunch together, and when he takes

the kids out to play with the dog, you manage

a quick nap. Then tea, then you wrap up

your work and make notes for tomorrow.

Scrambled eggs, toast, and fruit cup

for the children. Let them watch Frozen

for the hundredth time—how could it hurt?

Now you and your husband can have dinner

on the deck: goat cheese, shrimp with

mushrooms, a bottle of Sancerre so cold

you think your teeth might crack. You walk

around the block, making room as others

approach. Bath time. PJs. Their books, yours.

When you were walking, you waved to other

families on their porches. They waved back.

—from Poets Respond

May 30, 2020

__________

David Kirby: “Low-effort thinkers make headlines every day by reacting angrily and even dangerously to the guidelines we have to follow if we’re going to heal our world. To prepare for his future, young Jay Gatsby resolves to ‘study electricity, etc.’ For years I’ve wondered what that ‘etc.’ is, but COVID-19 has given me my answer: it’s the hundred unrecorded daily ways in which we care for ourselves and others with patience and love.”