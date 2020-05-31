Karim Eltawansy

CHOKE

A tattoo of birds

in the cage

of my throat.

I can’t breathe.

The world

is an eye

open to the

sun.

How many poems

do you have

by dreaming

of fire? of water

too late, too little

of breath

on the feathers

a naked cat

is sculpted into a

sphinx.

Tell me: the sculptor

was using his

fingers as

a ruler: his palm

a throne. I hold

all of life in

my throat. I hold

the 7th heaven

on my devil’s whisper. A genie says:

what a genie says:

I’m not available right now

get in the car.

The lamp holds

nothing to the candle

wish of tongue, holds

a shadow in the corner

of my eye: blink

thrice if a baton chops

because someone says, gravity. I’ve heard

a lot of songs about misery, but

never felt a bullet

slash through my body’s

grass limbs. Had I

to describe this membrane

what its body looked

like in breath

in its lover’s casket: I say,

brave, one syllable drops

at the speed of exhale: one

Marlboro tastes like

a carcass: if you ask

me about Africa I’ll

point my thumb down

the chamber, stick my

head in the camera

lens, fall into

black, black, black

everything—birds

included.

—from Poets Respond

May 31, 2020

__________

Karim Eltawansy: “The poem is a response to the latest choking of black life.”



