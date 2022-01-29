January 29, 2022

Elizabeth Degenhardt

STUD AT THE GYM POOL

He comes—we don’t talk or make contact—he goes.

This, for me, is the perfect love affair. My custom tragedy.

So much unsaid and I saw it bursting from him as he entered

the water, parted it sloppily—saw his need in the chopping of his

arms, the sputter of his kicking. Heard gurgling love signs but

could decipher nothing—only the watery shape, the holes for

eyes in the dark water—the chiseled illuminated face.

I keep on crawling and turning, crawling and turning around

and crawling—but I get no closer to him—

and he stays in his own lane—

our paths don’t cross, yet I can see the golden

hair on his legs, the chest in the churning, the bulb

of his penis hung upside down in the water—he can see my

breasts. Then he leaves, out—to his towel—he sops up every

memory of me from his broad shoulders, strong from efforts

never consummated—gorgeous with the flailing exercise.

—from Rattle #8, Winter 1997

__________

Elizabeth Degenhardt: “Los Angeles poet, playwright, swimmer, Flamenco dancer …”

