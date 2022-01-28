January 28, 2022

IF YOU’VE MET ONE AUTISTIC PERSON, YOU’VE MET ONE AUTISTIC PERSON
—popular saying within the ASD support community
—from Rattle #74, Winter 2021
__________
Tom C. Hunley: “Most of the poems in Adjusting to the Lights are about my son Evan. I’m grateful to Rattle for including it in their chapbook series, and I’m grateful to the 100+ readers who sent me kind notes about the poems, but I feel like I need to make a disclaimer. I don’t deserve full credit for writing those poems. The way Evan’s mind works, the way he approaches life—it’s fully formed surrealist poetry happening right in front of my eyes. All I had to do was jot down what was happening right in front of me. This particular poem, in case you’re wondering, is a rondel, one of the many wonderful forms that, aside from crepes and the Statue of Liberty, are France’s greatest gifts to us.” (web)