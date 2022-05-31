“Strawberry Fields” by Aaron Poochigian

Aaron Poochigian

STRAWBERRY FIELDS

72nd St. & Central Park West

After you leave the banks where moist sod yields

beneath your feet, you labor up a steep hill

and reach a garden called “Strawberry Fields.”

Our poem hoped never to reach this scene,

but here we are, and we will see this through.

Look at the flowers, every bloom, bud, sepal;

look at the trees, dogwoods and river birches

from all around the world. Here’s what they mean:

America is good at shooting people.

Yes, we are violent, we are sick—it’s true.

Not just the wars, I mean the annual quota

of massacres at schools, shows, stores and churches.

Here’s an example of what our worst can do:

In 1980, on December 8th,

a person of perverse religious faith

followed John Lennon back to The Dakota

and pumped him full of hollow points because

the former Beatle had proclaimed his band

“more popular than Jesus” (and it was).

So now, across the street, we have a stand

of elm trees, we have flame azaleas,

and geriatric strummers sit and croon

songs like “Imagine” in the afternoon.

To shrive a crime the world will never pardon

America gives prayers and a Peace Garden.

—from Poets Respond

May 31, 2022

__________

Aaron Poochigian: “I am working on an epic poem about Central Park, and America’s most recent spate of mass-shootings has prompted me to write this section on ‘Strawberry Fields,’ the assassination of John Lennon, and our nation’s homicidal tendencies.” (web)

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter