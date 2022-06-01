“Visiting My Mother’s Wars” by E.A. Wilberton

E.A. Wilberton: “I have been a research librarian for a couple of decades now. I have worked in academic, public, and even a school library. I am currently an MFA in Poetry candidate at Umass-Boston, where I work as a research assistant. I started my career as a cataloger before turning to reference and other public service areas. I think it gave me great insight into the moving parts of a library, the ways we organize and structure libraries for retrieval and access. Catalogers are notoriously detail-orientated, and I think that has influenced the way I approach poetry. I might write a draft in a frenzy or a lazy spontaneity, but eventually, in revision, I consider each word and line break and punctuation. Those are the poet’s tools to organize and provide access. I feel grateful to have found both libraries and poetry; they have brought me comfort, fed my curiosity and creative drive, and have always been a safe space for not only the weird little queer kid I started out as but also the gender queer adult I grew up to be.” (web)