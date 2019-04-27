April 27, 2019

Colette Inez

STALKING EE IN THE FIFTIES

I knew him by his tonsure,

head bare as a Buddhist monk

or a bowl holding lower case letters

that poured out on a page.

I almost saw that spillage

running out of his hands as he unlatched

the gate of Patchin Place;

O, ee, I followed him down Sixth

in jacket weather, he, neatly made

and wearing tweed. At the bakery

he pointed to swirls of pastry. A baguette

poked out of his paper bag like a periscope.

I remember asters, mums at the florist. Purple, pink

peeped out of the wrappings.

In the deli he would pick

Genoese salami, sliced thin, my favorite,

or half-sour pickles, the color of lagoons

in Lamour, Hope, Crosby films?

Far from frangipani, ee turned towards Sixth,

his face a mask, and I followed like Old Dog Tray

pretending the letter I’d never mail:

Dear ee,

Your “Somewhere I have never traveled”

charts my realm, too, even as I step from here to there,

too moony by half to ask for your autograph.

I failed to say I lived with Roethke’s “sadness of pencils”

in gray cubicles, carbon paper stains

on hands that itched to compose

more than shaky notes for poems after squabbling

with a lover, “glad and big.”

Moaning through rooms of maybe and no,

I wanted the impertinence of Edward Estlin C, to tease

like him

a sort of antic beauty of words reckoned on the page.

O, ee I wanted to leave

my lip prints on the flap of an envelope

holding the poems I’d never send,

though I could have left them at your door,

you were that near

when I stalked you back then

in love with your line

—from Rattle #26, Winter 2006

Tribute to the Greatest Generation

__________

Colette Inez: “I am this summer reading the great Tang Dynasty poet Li Ho and think of his line ‘fireflies in the tomb’ when I walk in the park in early evening and watch the flickering lights in the children’s playground and in the wet grass. A new translation of Rilke’s collected poems by Anita Barrow and Joanna Macy has also taken my fancy. I’m revising some poems written in Scotland seeing a few students and I long for Li Ho’s ‘Northern Cold’—‘flowers of frost on the grass as big as coins.’”