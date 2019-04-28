April 28, 2019

Sharanya Manivannan: “My family is among the Tamil diaspora who left Sri Lanka in the ’80s and ’90s. Just a fortnight ago, I was moving around freely in Colombo and Batticaloa, believing the years in which we could not were truly over. Ten years have passed since the civil war had officially ended. But the Easter Sunday bombings, which have killed 359 people at the time of this writing, have changed everything. The Zion Church in Batticaloa lost many children who were attending a Sunday school class; iconic churches and 5-star hotels full of families were also attacked in Colombo and Negombo. To me, one of the most striking and unfathomable details of these events is that, when authorities arrived at the home of one of the suicide bombers, his pregnant wife blew herself and her other children up. Sri Lanka also has an existing movement of the Mothers of the Disappeared, comprised of women demanding to know what happened to their children who were abducted over the years of the conflict. These three elements came together for me, as a way to begin parsing my own pain, in this poem.” (web)