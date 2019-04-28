Sharanya Manivannan

THE MOTHERS

A mother wearing glass beads looking for

another handkerchief, the melted candy

in the one she is carrying as sticky as

the nose being wiped on her arm, under

church fans too slow for this April heat.

A mother whose only existing photograph of him

was borrowed permanently by someone who

told her they could be trusted with her story,

praying to the saint who restores what has

been lost, on her knees again

—again, as many times as it will take.

A mother whose own countenance howls

in frames the whole world scrolls past,

captured by someone who did not care to

learn her name or the names of her dead.

A mother who is Amma, her other name forgotten—

the word a scream in the room at the morgue where

bodies beloveds are identified by wedding rings

and blood-splashed shoes on a projection screen.

A mother who wishes they could have gone for a swim

first, but they are so hungry she has to stand between

them in the buffet line so they don’t break into a fight.

A mother with a baby keeping time

inside her body, a mother with a bomb.

A mother in the kitchen measuring the sugar

generously, preparing this Easter’s feast,

waiting for the little ones who must just now

be saying grace in a circle at Sunday school,

waiting for the little ones

to come home.

—from Poets Respond

April 28, 2019

Sharanya Manivannan: “My family is among the Tamil diaspora who left Sri Lanka in the ’80s and ’90s. Just a fortnight ago, I was moving around freely in Colombo and Batticaloa, believing the years in which we could not were truly over. Ten years have passed since the civil war had officially ended. But the Easter Sunday bombings, which have killed 359 people at the time of this writing, have changed everything. The Zion Church in Batticaloa lost many children who were attending a Sunday school class; iconic churches and 5-star hotels full of families were also attacked in Colombo and Negombo. To me, one of the most striking and unfathomable details of these events is that, when authorities arrived at the home of one of the suicide bombers, his pregnant wife blew herself and her other children up. Sri Lanka also has an existing movement of the Mothers of the Disappeared, comprised of women demanding to know what happened to their children who were abducted over the years of the conflict. These three elements came together for me, as a way to begin parsing my own pain, in this poem.” (web)