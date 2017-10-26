October 26, 2017

Ekphrastic Challenge, September 2017: Editor’s Choice
Image: “Agnes Was Here” by Jody Kennedy. “Sonnet for the Hole in the Glass” was written by Zoë Brigley Thompson for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, September 2017, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.
SONNET FOR THE HOLE IN THE GLASS
—from Ekphrastic Challenge
September 2017, Editor’s Choice
Comment from the editor on this selection: “I’m always a sucker for sonnets, even free verse sonnets, and it’s been a long time since I’ve seen a poet make such good use of enjambment. It seems an odd thing to praise, but each line of ‘Sonnet’ operates like its own wrenching poem, and the end of each line seems to twist the initial image deeper, so that each individual line is a ‘moment on the edge of what is about to happen.’ The poem embodies itself embodying the photograph—amazing. And unforgettable.”