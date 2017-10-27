October 27, 2017

Milton Bates

COYOTE COUNTRY

for Taylor Mitchell, 1990–2009

If she loved anything more than music,

her mother said, it was nature. That’s why

she wouldn’t have wanted her killers killed

for doing what coyotes do.

I thought

of that young folk singer, hiking alone

on Cape Breton Island, as they charged

toward me, churning up the snow, their eyes

on fire with the setting sun. Just then

a rabbit erupted from a swale between us

and juked around my boots. One coyote

followed left, the other right, so close

I could have stroked their fur.

So they were real,

those phantoms whose frantic yipping I heard

late at night in counterpoint to sirens,

as though that wail of human pain drove them

to hysteria. My island was no Cape Breton,

just a scruffy patch of county land

lapped on all sides by city. Not wilderness,

by any means, but not quite urban either,

if animals like these could live there

undetected.

They were pacing around

a pile of brush when I caught up with them,

probing with paw and muzzle, too intent

to notice me. I was luckier in my

coyotes than she was, the day her love

of nature went unrequited.

Selfishly,

perhaps, I save my love for those who love

me back. Yet I would hate to lose the little

that remains of wildness where I live.

I left them to their hunt, returning home

by streets that seemed no longer so familiar.

—from Rattle #57, Summer 2017

Tribute to Rust Belt Poets

[download audio]

__________

Milton Bates: “I’ve lived for all but a dozen of my seventy-plus years in the upper Midwest, most of them in Milwaukee, the self-proclaimed Machine Shop of the World. Like most Rust Belt cities, Milwaukee has had to re-invent itself since the days when my father and grandfather worked in its machine shops. That evolution, together with the city’s history of absorbing wave upon wave of immigrants, makes it a stimulating place in which to live and work. And we do work, whether making heavy machinery or poems. In few cities is the work ethic so revered and so strictly observed, even by artists and writers.”