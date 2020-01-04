January 4, 2020

Joyce GQ Block

SOMETHING ELSE

There’s a hole in the dark,

A pinhole pricked by a safety pin.

I saw me do it.

I stood on my tip toes,

Put my finger on the back of the pin

And pushed hard.

It pierced the first layer of blackness.

I saw a ray of light.

You think you’re finished, but there’s always something else.

It doesn’t even matter how I get through,

It only matters that I do.

—from Rattle #8, Winter 1997

__________

Joyce GQ Block: “I am a woman of many designs, it seems. Along with my counseling and consulting practice, I have owned two nutritional companies. I developed the Visual Somapoem Process in which my clients do personal research combining poetry, music, and images to create multimedia journal entries. A recent ‘way over 50’ single parent of a teenager and three-year-old, I am writing, photographing, and clawing my way back.”